Canada’s $21 Billion Counter-Tariffs Span Metals to Golf Balls

(Bloomberg) -- After US President Donald Trump imposed global tariffs on steel and aluminum, Canada on Wednesday revealed a list of retaliatory duties that apply to C$29.8 billion ($20.7 billion) of American goods — including ones used for Trump’s favorite pastime.

Canadian counter-tariffs on steel and aluminum account for C$15.6 billion of the new import controls, which apply until the US withdraws its 25% metal tariffs. It’s the second wave in Canada’s response after an initial reply to Trump’s 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico hit C$30 billion of US goods, including whiskey and orange juice.

Wednesday’s new tariff schedule of 539 targets spans a gamut of other goods that reach beyond metals, from the mundane to the surprising.

Two apply to a hobby famously enjoyed by the tariff-advocating US president: golf balls and other golf equipment. The US is home to popular golf equipment manufacturers, including Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. and Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s Titleist.

But golf is just one of many leisure activities hit by the new tariffs. They also apply to Christmas novelty items, racket-sport equipment, fishing gear, skis, kids’ wheeled toys, and fair rides including bumper cars and roller-coasters. Video game consoles are tariffed too, though many popular gaming systems are manufactured in Asia.

New Canadian border duties also apply to US gold, platinum, pearls, precious stones and ceramics. And the list also mentions data-processing units, phones, microphones and speakers, heaters, vehicle windows, kitchenware, wristwatches, printers, sleeping bags, light fittings, brooms, brushes and combs.

