All 39 miners trapped at a Canadian nickel and copper mine in northern Ontario have been rescued.

The last miner emerged at 4:45 am Wednesday, said a spokesman for Vale SA, the Brazilian company that owns the Totten Mine, located west of the town Sudbury.

The workers were unable to exit from the mine Sunday after a giant scoop bucket used for excavation fell from a sling into the mine’s elevator shaft, the spokesman said. The bucket became stuck in the shaft blocking the elevator. No one was injured by the accident, but the trapped miners were confined to a variety of elevations within the mine, he said.

Emergency crew climbed down ladders with food, ropes and other equipment to prepare workers for a challenging ascent, which at the deepest level was equal to almost three times the height of the Empire State Building.

The climb up a network of metal ladders and stops at rest stations took as much as six to eight hours depending on the level where workers started and their physical condition, the Vale spokesman said.

“People are not trained for this," said Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger. “It’s a major feat to come up this elevation."

The Totten Mine, which opened in 2014, is the newest of five mines included in a large complex of smelters, mills and a refinery owned by Vale in the Sudbury area.

The mining operations were part of a portfolio of Canadian and international mines owned by Inco Ltd., which Vale acquired in 2007.

