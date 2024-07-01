Capex blues: New project announcements plunge to multi-year low in Q1
Summary
- New project announcements in India fell below ₹1 trillion in a quarter for the first time in 20 years, likely due to election uncertainty, with renewable energy emerging as a bright spot.
After an unimpressive show in 2023-24, the appetite for capital investments in India decreased further in the first quarter of the new fiscal year. The value of new project announcements plunged to a multi-year low, with economists largely attributing it to the seven-phase general elections.