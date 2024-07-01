Capex blues: New project announcements plunge to multi-year low in Q1

Meanwhile, project-wise investment data reflects the focus on the country’s growing sustainable energy grid. The renewable energy sector led the top five announcements in the June quarter. Two central government solar power projects for Solar Energy Corp of India and NHPC Ltd, each worth ₹7,800 crore, were announced in the quarter. Two other private proposals in Rajasthan, one for a wind power plant project and another related to a solar power plant, worth ₹2,412 crore and ₹4,500 crore, respectively, were among the biggest ones.