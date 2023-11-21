Capex engines to fire on all cylinders
Summary
- Government plans to reduce unproductive expenditure and reroute money lying unspent in some departments
India’s public capital expenditure (capex) blitz will continue at full throttle even as some departments look poised to exhaust their budgets, two persons aware of the plan said. The government intends to achieve this by reducing unproductive expenditure and rerouting money lying unspent in some departments. The government also believes it will be able to meet its record capex targets as well as the fiscal deficit target in an election year, encouraged by record tax collections for the year so far.