Capex engines to fire on all cylinders

The Union government has proposed to spend over ₹45 trillion in FY24, including more than ₹35 trillion in revenue expenditure and about ₹10 trillion in capital expenditure. Revenue expenditure does not result in the creation of assets and includes expenses for various services, interest payments, salaries and pensions. Greater capex is seen to have a multiplier effect, as it creates new jobs and assets. The government believes it can trim some of the revenue expenditure if required and make room for more capex, the people cited above said.