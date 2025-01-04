The week in charts: Weak capex, FPI stress, consumption cracks

Shrinking headcount

India’s public sector banks recorded the lowest employee count in 13 years in 2023-24. The staff number has steadily declined since FY17 and was 756,015 in FY24, according to the data from the Reserve Bank of India. Over the past seven years, public sector banks lost about 12% of their workforce, shedding more than 100,000 employees even as staff across the country's banking sector increased by nearly half a million. While headcount at public sector banks has declined, private sector banks doubled their staff count.