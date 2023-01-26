NEW DELHI : Capital expenditure growth of states is likely to improve in the next financial year (FY24), according to the Jefferies report.

Jefferies Equity Research report, however predicted that capex growth of centre may witness a slowdown in FY24.

It said that a low base of spending and ensuing fiscal consolidation in states has brought fiscal deficit of the states to pre-COVID level much ahead of central government.

“Also, states‘ FY24 revenue growth should be a tad higher. Better state fiscal is already reflected in lower bond spreads. With private capex also looking up, any potential slowdown in centre should not impact the direction of the capex cycle," it said.

The fiscal deficit for the states, at 2.8% in FY22 (-1.3ppt YoY), was within the pre-COVID range of 2.5-3.0%. For FY23 also, we believe the conservatism by states has continued. While the FY23BE deficit is 3.4%, as of mid-Jan’23, net bond borrowing by states was -15% YoY.

“Even assuming a pick-up in debt issuance in Feb-Mar’23, we project FY23 state fiscal deficits to be less than 3.0%. Notably, the central govt. deficit at 6.4% in FY23E is still much above the pre-COVID levels (less than 4%)," said Jefferies.

According to the report, the low base in GST and a likely faster rise in own tax revenues should be beneficial for states. Stamp duties form ~5% of total state govt revenues, and with a housing upturn in place, stamp duty collections were up ~28% YoY in FY22; for Apr-Oct’22, stamp duties were up another 35% YoY.

Also for the centre, a reduction in oil excise revenue is a negative, but that is not an item shareable with the states.

India will present its budget for 2023-24 on February 1, and this would be its last full-year budget before the general elections of 2024.

The government could continue to prioritise capex, as revenue expenditure looks set to be broadly steady, allowing for further fiscal consolidation.