Capex growth of states likely to improve in FY24: Report2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 06:41 PM IST
- Jefferies Equity Research report predicted that capex growth of centre may witness a slowdown in FY24
NEW DELHI : Capital expenditure growth of states is likely to improve in the next financial year (FY24), according to the Jefferies report.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×