Capex mood picks up in Q2, but revival isn't broad-based
Summary
- Indian businesses renewed their interest in capital investments after a pause during the Lok Sabha elections. However, this revival isn't spread across all industries.
After a slowdown during the Lok Sabha elections, Indian companies’ appetite for new capital investments showed signs of a recovery in the September quarter. The uptick was partly expected, given that companies enter wait-and-watch mode before and during elections. That said, the September quarter still marked a significant turnaround as it ended a year-long decline in investment appetite.