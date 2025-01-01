Capex in India: Investment mood returns to slower pace in Q3
Summary
- Investment activity slowed in the December quarter, indicating a continued uneven investment landscape for Indian companies in 2024-25, newly released data showed.
Indian companies are entering 2025 cautiously, with a mixed appetite for committing to new investments. While the value of new investments announced in the September quarter had shown some recovery, the December quarter reverted to a sluggish trend. That said, economists say the data needs to be read with caution.