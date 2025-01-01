Capex in India: Investment mood returns to slower pace in Q3

So far in the first nine months of 2024-25, new projects worth ₹15.6 trillion have been announced, down 27% from the same period in the previous fiscal year. But these figures should be read carefully due to a likely base effect. Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, noted that FY24 data could be “distorted due to the fact that the transport sector had large announcements of aircraft purchases which skewed the picture".