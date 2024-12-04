Centre likely to miss ₹1.5 trillion capex loan target for states in FY25
Summary
- So far, the Centre has released ₹50,571.42 crore to the states as part of an interest-free capex loan scheme for ramping up capital expenditure during the first eight months of FY25, while it had budgeted ₹1.5 trillion for the scheme for the fiscal
The Centre is likely to fall short of fully utilizing the budgeted allocation for states under the ‘Special Assistance for Capital Investment’ scheme in 2024-25, as state spending took a hit during the general elections and a slowdown in economic growth, particularly in the first two quarters, two people aware of the matter told Mint.