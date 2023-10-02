Capex investments stay muted in the September quarter: CMIE data
Around ₹1.2 trillion worth of projects were announced by companies during the July-September period, compared to ₹6.6 trillion in the preceding quarter, provisional data on CMIE’s project-tracking database showed.
New investment proposals continued to fall precipitously in the September-ended quarter, both on a sequential and a year-on-year basis, new data from the project-tracking database of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed.
