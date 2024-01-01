Capex mood sees revival in Q3, led by private sector: CMIE data
Summary
- The investment mood improved in the December quarter, but remains weak since the same quarter a year ago. Analysts see a patchy outlook for now due to the looming Lok Sabha elections, but the overall trend is optimistic.
Green shoots are emerging for the Indian economy as it enters the year 2024, with the just-ended quarter providing much-awaited signs of revival in the investment cycle. A total of ₹2.1 trillion worth of new projects were announced across the country in the December-ended quarter, up nearly 15% from the preceding three-month period, showed data from the project-tracking database of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).