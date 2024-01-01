Capex mood sees revival in Q3, led by private sector: CMIE data

Completions struggle

While new proposals saw an uptick, completion of existing projects continued to falter. Around ₹1.2 trillion worth of projects got completed during the December quarter, which is lower than the average of ₹1.7 trillion worth of quarterly completions in 2023. The figure was down close to 15% after a 7% contraction in the preceding quarter, and this was the third sequential decline. The worth of projects that got completed was even lower from the year-ago period—it shrank by 34%.