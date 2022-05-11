Capex of tyre makers to rise to 5,000 cr this fiscal: Crisil

As per the report, in fiscal 2022, operating margins crimped to an estimated 10 per cent -- a level last seen in fiscal 2012 -- as the price of natural rubber surged over 20 per cent, and that of crude-based inputs such as carbon black and nylon tyre cord jumped 40-50 per cent. However, price hike was not completely passed on since demand was reviving after two weak years, the report added.