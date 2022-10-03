Capex plans continue to slide in September quarter, shows CMIE data2 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 01:19 AM IST
- Within the private sector, new projects by Indian firms fell 25%, while those by foreign firms offered some relief
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : Amid an uncertain global environment, capital expenditure plans of Indian companies continued to lose steam in the September-ended quarter, albeit at a slower pace. Government and private companies announced capex projects worth a combined ₹3.3 trillion during the quarter, recording a sequential decline of 25.8%, according to fresh data from the project-tracking database of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).