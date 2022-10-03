Capex plans continue to slide in September quarter, shows CMIE data

The slowdown was more pronounced in some sectors. In the manufacturing sector, which has the largest share in capex projects, project investments rose 6.3% sequentially. In electricity and construction/realty, the figure declined by 63% and 65%, respectively. On a year-on-year basis, project investments in the electricity sector were higher by 65%. Construction and real estate performed poorly even when compared to the same quarter last year as heavy rainfall disrupted construction activities, while higher mortgage rates dampened demand for real estate.