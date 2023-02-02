Capex raised to ₹10 tn as govt pushes for infra, jobs
Capital spending by the government has been on the rise for the past few years even as private investment remained tepid during the pandemic.
NEW DELHI : The government proposed a record ₹10 trillion in capital expenditure for the next fiscal year as it continued its push for more roads, ports and other critical infrastructure on the back of a steep hike it said was set to create more jobs and propel economic growth.
