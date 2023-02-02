Capex raised to 10 tn as govt pushes for infra, jobs

“Capital investment outlay is being increased steeply for the third year in a row by 33% to ₹10 trillion, which would be 3.3% of GDP. This will be almost three times the outlay in 2019-20. This substantial increase in recent years is central to the government’s efforts to enhance growth potential and job creation, crowd-in private investments, and provide a cushion against global headwinds," Sitharaman said in her budget speech on Wednesday.

