India's stalled project rate halves, but recovery at risk from West Asia war

India’s investment pipeline has hit a significant milestone. The project stalling rate, measured as the value of stalled projects as a share of the total value of projects under implementation, declined to a 12-year low of 5.5% in FY26, down from nearly 11% in 2014-15.
While this has been gradually declining for the past six years, data from the project-tracking database of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) reveals that this execution cleanup was driven by the private sector. The project-stalling rate for private players plunged by nearly 700 basis points over the decade. In comparison, public sector stalling rates saw a more modest, though steady, decline from 5.9% to 2.5% during the same period.
Broad-based clearing
A further analysis showed that all the prominent segments have seen a decline in their project-stalling rate over a decade. However, a closer look at the last two fiscal years reveals some divergence among industries. Segments such as manufacturing, electricity, non-financial services, and the construction and real estate sectors sustained a downward trajectory. Among these, manufacturing saw an impressive decline, with its stalling rate shrinking from 9.5% to 6.9%, while other sectors notched marginal drops.