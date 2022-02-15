Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Economy / Capital A sets up $10-million fund to boost electric vehicles ecosystem in India

Capital A sets up $10-million fund to boost electric vehicles ecosystem in India

The company is looking at tie-ups with academic institutions focusing on the electric vehicles sector and encourages entrepreneurship in the domain.
1 min read . 08:34 PM IST Livemint

  • The fund, which has been christened as Evolve, will help in the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, the company said in a statement.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Capital A, a venture fund for seed to early-stage meaningful start-ups has set up a $10-million (around 75 crore) cleantech fund "Evolve" to back funding for electric vehicle-related startups in India

Capital A, a venture fund for seed to early-stage meaningful start-ups has set up a $10-million (around 75 crore) cleantech fund "Evolve" to back funding for electric vehicle-related startups in India

The fund, which has been christened as Evolve, will help in the adoption of EVs in the country, the company said in a statement.

The fund, which has been christened as Evolve, will help in the adoption of EVs in the country, the company said in a statement.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

A company statement said India is at the cusp of a mobility revolution. The high cost and low operating range of EVs kept them out of the mainstream in the past. However, with fast charging, lowering of costs, and battery swapping services, etc., the range anxiety and cost concerns will soon be eliminated, it said.

"What is needed now is funding support to promising EV OEM (original equipment manufacturer) start-ups as well as companies involved in building charging, battery management, and battery technologies segments.

"We have launched the fund after having developed an active thesis and forging industry partnerships that enabled us to gain deep insights into the Indian EV market, and we aim to back founders building impactful start-ups," Capital A founder Ankit Kedia said.

The company is looking at tie-ups with academic institutions focusing on the EV sector and encourages entrepreneurship in the domain.

The vision is to ensure that lack of working capital or mentoring does not deter promising EV tech start-ups from innovating and creating the next big breakthrough in electric mobility, it added.

Before the Evolve fund, Capital A had also announced a $25 million proprietary fund to invest in 8-10 startups with ticket sizes ranging from $50,000-$500,000.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!