Budget heartburn: How many taxpayers actually declare capital gains?

After doubling for two successive years, capital gains income declared in 2022-23 declined by 6%. In 2023-24, the difference between the lowest monthly average and the highest monthly average of Nifty 50 was 25%, against 15% in 2022-23. So, expect a jump in capital gains income to be declared for 2023-24 as well. But if the recent turmoil in the markets persists, capital gains income for 2024-25 could be muted.