Tariff gaps

Over the last five to six months, the tight trade situation led US buyers to place orders with other countries that would otherwise have come to India, Raja M. Shanmugham, a prominent textile industrialist in Tirupur and former president of the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA). “However, we expect the next round of order placements to shift back to India over the next three months. That will give a clearer picture of how demand is shaping up."