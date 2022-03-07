Cars are still a dream: Will budget electric cars take many Indians closer?

Even so, it’s the mid-point of the gasoline-powered passenger vehicle market — options that sit between a bargain two-wheeler and a pricey foreign marque — that has traditionally been India’s most lucrative segment. Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai and Tata Motors, all of which have budget combustion-engine cars, accounted for almost three-quarters of local sales last month, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations.