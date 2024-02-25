Carbon neutrality: How is India placed?
While government support is indispensable, corporations too must adopt a forward-thinking vision for sustainability that encompasses not only reducing carbon emissions but also embracing circularity across their value chains
In an era grappling with the effects of climate change and environmental degradation, the imperative for businesses to embrace sustainability and pursue carbon neutrality has never been more clear. Yet, achieving these ambitious goals requires more than just corporate commitment; it demands a symbiotic relationship between industry and policymakers. Nowhere is this more apt than in India, where the twin objectives of economic growth and environmental stewardship must harmonize for a sustainable future.