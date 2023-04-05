Carbon tax hurdle looms over India-UK FTA talks4 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 12:04 AM IST
- An EU-style carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) is expected to dent India’s metal exports to the UK even if India and the UK agree on significant tariff concessions, experts said.
NEW DELHI : India’s proposed free trade agreement with the UK could face a major roadblock, as the latter is considering imposing a carbon tax akin to the European Union’s policy, which proposes to levy steep tariffs on imports with higher carbon footprints.
