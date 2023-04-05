Carbon tax hurdle looms over India-UK FTA talks

“CBAM will result in the UK gradually taxing all imports at rates much higher than the UK’s current import tariff rates. UK’s average tariff rates are less than 2%. These may become zero post-India-UK FTA. But Indian exports will still need to pay carbon tax at much higher rates. As India is at an advanced stage of finalizing its FTA with the UK, it must seek clarification on this issue," former Indian Trade Service officer and founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) Ajay Srivastava said.