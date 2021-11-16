Cash in circulation at near peak in 2021: SBI Report

In a detailed report on Monday, SBI Research said that after dipping to 8.7 per cent of GDP in 2016, cash in circulation (CIC) as a percentage of GDP has climbed again to 13.1 per cent so far this fiscal. It is only marginally down from the peak of 14.5 per cent in FY21, which could be because of the pandemic-driven sense of insecurity and uncertainties.

