Cash in circulation at two-decade high

The point is that there has been significant growth in currency in circulation in 2020-21 in absolute terms. Let’s say the GDP in 2020-21 hadn’t contracted and had stayed where it was at in 2019-20; even then, the currency in circulation to GDP ratio would have been at 14% of the GDP. If the GDP in 2020-21 had grown by 8%, then the currency in circulation to the GDP ratio would have been at 13%. These figures would also have been the highest in two decades.