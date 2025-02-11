Cash transfers to women are spreading, but will they fix the problems?
Summary
- The rising participation of women in the electoral process could partly explain the rush among political parties to promise cash transfers to women. While these schemes could offer greater agency to women, sustaining them may require adverse trade-offs.
Cash transfers to women have become a staple pre-election promise across India. The latest battleground is Delhi, where all three major parties have pledged direct payouts to women ahead of the assembly elections. Even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite its broader opposition to the “freebies" culture, has joined the fray—offering cash handouts in an election that saw it return to power after 27 years.