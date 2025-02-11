Cash transfers to women are spreading, but will they fix the problems?

Cash transfers to women have become a staple pre-election promise across India. The latest battleground is Delhi, where all three major parties have pledged direct payouts to women ahead of the assembly elections. Even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), despite its broader opposition to the “freebies" culture, has joined the fray—offering cash handouts in an election that saw it return to power after 27 years.

But even before before Delhi, at least 13 states, spanning diverse political landscapes, have already implemented similar schemes—many rolled out just before elections. If the upcoming BJP government in Delhi keeps its promise, it will join Telangana and Jharkhand in offering the highest monthly payout of ₹2,500.

The rising participation of women in the electoral process could partly explain this rush among political parties. The last two Lok Sabha elections saw higher turnout among women voters than among male voters. By some accounts, pre-poll promises of cash transfers to women may have played a key role in bringing the ruling parties back to power.

While some criticize the schemes for their adverse impact on states’ fiscal math, economists also feel they offer greater agency to women and can help tide over past-pandemic livelihood crises. However, it is a short-term solution. “A judicious mix of basic income (cash transfers) and participation income (income earned through participating in economic activity) is crucial for sustainable economic growth," said Lekha Chakraborty, a professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

Added incomes

While cash transfer schemes are not the only ones draining states’ finances, they have spread rapidly in the past few years. According to a report by Axis Bank, 20% of the adult population is estimated to benefit from the schemes. At a time when economic growth has not trickled down to a large section of the population, particularly women, and high inflation has added to woes, cash transfers do offer hope.

Cash transfers being offered amount to 10-30% of the average income earned by women who are casual labourers and self-employed. An analysis of state-wise wage data from the 2023-24 Periodic Labour Force Survey shows that in three states, self-employed women—those at the lowest end of the wage scale—can have an added income of over 30% through these transfers.

For those who are not part of the labour market, they can also end up with significant cash in their hand. This could also improve the bargaining power of women in the labour market.

Fiscal troubles

Income transfers for Indian women aren’t new. Economically disadvantaged pregnant women have been receiving conditional cash to promote institutional deliveries. What is new this time is the scale and the unconditional nature of these schemes. These schemes also come at a time when several states have a range of other subsidies in place such as farm-loan waivers, cash transfers for farmers and subsidized electricity and gas cylinders.

The Reserve Bank of India, in a report last December, warned of “incipient stress" due to a sharp rise in expenditure on subsidies and prodded states to contain their subsidies. And the fears are not unfounded. Out of the nine states for which data is available, four are spending over 1% of their gross output on cash transfers to women, a Mint analysis showed. The cash outgo as a share of GSDP (gross state domestic product) is the highest in Madhya Pradesh (1.3%), followed by Odisha and Maharashtra (1.1% each).

Long-term solutions

Sustaining cash transfer programmes for women poses financial challenges, as they often strain state budgets. Economists point out that these schemes are typically funded by cutting capital infrastructure spending or expanding fiscal deficits.

According to RBI data, the combined fiscal deficit for all states is projected at 3.2% of GDP in FY25—up from 2.9% in FY24 and 2.4% in FY19.

The concern is that states may have to sacrifice more productive long-term investments. Spending on health and education remains low—and, more worryingly, has plateaued. While cash transfers provide women with additional income, bargaining power, and greater agency at home, they do little to address deeper structural challenges hindering India’s overall development.

“The long-term solution is to build human capital formation through education and health and enhance employment opportunities," Chakraborty added.