Cash transfers to women are spreading, but will they fix the problems?

The Reserve Bank of India, in a report last December, warned of “incipient stress" due to a sharp rise in expenditure on subsidies and prodded states to contain their subsidies. And the fears are not unfounded. Out of the nine states for which data is available, four are spending over 1% of their gross output on cash transfers to women, a Mint analysis showed. The cash outgo as a share of GSDP (gross state domestic product) is the highest in Madhya Pradesh (1.3%), followed by Odisha and Maharashtra (1.1% each).