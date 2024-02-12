Cash-Flush Buyers Dip Into Distressed Commercial Real Estate
Peter Grant , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Feb 2024, 06:36 PM IST
SummaryWith many owners unable to extend their loans, investors are starting to pounce on these properties.
Turmoil in commercial real estate is sending jitters through regional banks and other lenders. But one group is pleased with the turbulence: investors sitting on piles of cash they raised to scoop up distressed properties.
