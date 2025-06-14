CBDT investigates tax evasion through crypto assets
Summary
The direct tax authority identified persons and entities which dealt in virtual digital assets (VDA) but have failed to comply with the Income Tax Act.
NEW DELHI : Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is presently investigating tax evasion and laundering of unaccounted income by high-risk persons through investment in crypto currency, a person informed about the development said on Friday.
