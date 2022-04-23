CBDT notifies certain investments into ONDC as eligible for tax concession

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has notified an amendment to income tax rules giving tax concession to investments by authorised payment service providers into Open Network for Digital Commerce Ltd., a not-for profit company promoting e-commerce.
As per data available from RBI, over 60 entities have been authorised as payment service providers including entities such as the Clearing Corporation of India Ltd., National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and American Express Banking Corp.
The Income-tax (tenth Amendment) Rules, 2022 which came into force on Friday shows that payment system providers are entitled to tax exemption under section 11 of the Income Tax Act to invest in ONDC Ltd.
The notification said that a new clause is introduced under Rule 17C of the Income-tax Rules to make the investment by authorized payment service providers in the equity share capital or bonds or debentures of Open Network for Digital Commerce Ltd., as a permissible mode of investment for exemption under section 11 of the Income-tax Act.
Such investments will enable the investor in participating in network based open protocol models which enable digital commerce and interoperable digital payments in India. The move is expected to aid in the growth of e-commerce.