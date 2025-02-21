Economy
CBDT reminds employers of TDS obligations, highlights penalty for failure
Summary
- In a circular issued on Thursday, CBDT highlighted that penalty is applicable where tax is not deducted at source on perquisites that are given in kind, according to a change in law introduced by way of Finance Act 2023.
NEW DELHI : The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has emphasized the obligation to deduct tax at source (TDS) by employers and others making various payments, reiterating the legislative changes introduced in the past few years on penalty provisions.
