CBDT seeks views on dropping retro tax demands

New Delhi: The Central Board Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday sought comments from all stakeholders on draft rules which have been framed for settling disputes triggered by the controversial retrospective tax claims relating to offshore transactions involving Indian assets.

CBDT said in a communication that stakeholders including the general public can give suggestions latest by 4 September. The rules are framed under the Taxation Amendment Act 2021 cleared by Parliament in the recently concluded monsoon session of Parliament, which enables nullifying the tax demands raised prior to 28 May 2012 relating to offshore sale of Indian assets.

The move allows settlement of disputes with 17 companies including Cairn Energy Plc. and Vodafone Plc. that were covered under the 2012 changes to the Income Tax Act that imposed a tax liability on them. The government has specified conditions for such settlement, which includes withdrawal of pending litigation and agreeing to drop any claim for costs, damages and interests. The government will refund without interest any taxes collected once the disputing party meets these riders.

India’s move to seek public comments gives an opportunity to the disputing companies to look at practical issues involved in the process and make suggestions to streamline the procedure.

CBDT said that the aim of the latest amendment to the Income Tax Act was to bring tax certainty and ensure that once specified conditions are met, the pending income tax proceedings are withdrawn.

