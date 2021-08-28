CBDT seeks views on dropping retro tax demands

The move allows settlement of disputes with 17 companies including Cairn Energy Plc. and Vodafone Plc. that were covered under the 2012 changes to the Income Tax Act that imposed a tax liability on them. The government has specified conditions for such settlement, which includes withdrawal of pending litigation and agreeing to drop any claim for costs, damages and interests. The government will refund without interest any taxes collected once the disputing party meets these riders.