CBDT updates cost inflation index

The inflation index has been notified on a provisional basis as of now and it may be said that it is rising faster compared to last year, said Amit Maheshwari, Tax Partner at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm. "The reason for notifying the same provisionally may be due to the payment of advance tax instalment which is due on or before 15 June 2023. Taxpayers will have a tentative idea by then to calculate the advance tax on the capital gains assuming the final index is notified somewhere after 15 June," said Maheshwari.