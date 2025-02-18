Economy
CBIC gives trusted importers greater flexibility in customs clearance
SummaryA new CBIC regulation permits accredited importers to manage imported goods at their facilities, easing port congestion and supporting the 'trust first' approach. This initiative is limited to authorized economic operators tier II and III importers
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has introduced a new facility for accredited merchants to move, store, and clear imported goods at their authorized premises instead of at ports.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more