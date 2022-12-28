CBIC lets field officers recover lower dues from bankrupt cos1 min read . Updated: 28 Dec 2022, 10:24 PM IST
Tax officers have to inform the taxpayer of such a reduction in the tax payable and proceed with the recovery.
New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has allowed tax officers to recover reduced dues from bankrupt businesses as decided by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) while deciding on the future of a distressed company.