CBIC lets field officers recover lower dues from bankrupt cos

This long-awaited clarification has now resolved the critical issue that every corporate debtor grapples with on the completion of the corporate insolvency resolution plan, said Rajat Mohan, partner at AMRG Associates, an accounting firm.“Commissioner GST has been authorized to reduce tax demands on the finalization of IBC proceedings in respect of the corporate debtor. This clarification will ease the corporate insolvency process and deter tax officers from pursuing fictitious tax demands," said Mohan.Under the bankruptcy code, secured creditors and workmen whose wages are due to have a higher right on the proceeds of liquidation over that of operational creditors.