CBIC notifies compliance relief for GST defaults

CBIC also brought out details of the reduced interest liability for late payment of tax. The concessional interest rate is applicable for March, April and May and for the quarter ending March for quarterly return filers. As per this, businesses with more than ₹5 crore sales need to pay only 9% interest rate for up to 15 days from the due date for tax payment. After that, the usual 18% interest will kick in. In the case of smaller businesses, there is no interest liability for 15 days from due date in the case of March April and May. After this, there would be 9% interest for 45 days in the case of March tax payments, for 30 days for April tax payment and for 15 days for March tax payments, showed another notification. Quarterly return filing businesses will get exemption from interest for first 15 days from the due date, followed by 45 days of concessional 9% interest rate, for the quarter ending March.