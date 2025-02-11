Economy
Tax officers told to give relief to businesses on interest, penalty
Summary
- Reducing tax litigation and improving ease of doing business has been a priority for the government.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has told field officers that businesses which have paid tax dues in time are eligible for relief on interest and even penalty where the department has gone on appeal.
