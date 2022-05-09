NEW DELHI : Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has urged businesses to file on time various tax return forms falling due in the next few days as part of an online campaign to encourage compliance.

CBIC wants businesses to file GSTR-1 form, relating to sales made in April, which falls due on Wednesday, to be filed on time. This form is an important part of the reporting framework in GST, given that tax credit is passed on to buyers of goods and services based on the supplies made by sellers which are to be reported in GSTR-1. CBIC said that late filing of this return will result in late fee liability. The May 11 due date applies to those businesses which have not opted for a quarterly return filing facility.

The indirect tax body of the central government also urged businesses that are required to deduct tax at Source (TDS) under the GST system to file their GSTR-7 return for April on time. For them, the due date is 10 May. “Late filing of GSTR-7 return will attract late fee and interest," CBIC said in a tweet on Monday.

Also, e-commerce players who are required to collect taxes at source have to file their GSTR-8 return form for April by Tuesday. Late filing of this return will also attract late fee and interest, the tax authority said.

Manufacturers liable to file tax returns on central excise duty for the month of April too have to file it by Tuesday or face late fee. Refinery products like petrol and diesel attract central excise duty.

CBIC’s online appeal seeks to encourage voluntary compliance. Central and state authorities have been taking a series of steps to ensure compliance in return filing as it also improves tax collections. Close monitoring of transactions in the economy has in the last few months improved GST revenue collections. Return forms play a key role in GST compliance enforcement as the tax authority matches data reported by the buyer and seller for allowing tax credits.