CBIC urges taxpayers to file February GST returns by Sunday

The indirect tax authority of the central government has been taking a series of administrative steps to mobilise revenue receipts. This includes holding joint sessions with state-level officials for better coordination in revenue collection.
Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has urged tax payers to file their Goods and Services Tax (GST) returns for February by Sunday, the due date, as part of the tax authority’s campaign to mobilise revenue receipts in the last month of the financial year.
In a social media post, CBIC drew the attention of GST payers other than those who have signed up for a quarterly return filing scheme and urged them to file their monthly return form in GSTR 3B for February by Sunday. The authority also reminded non-resident GST payers that the due date for filing their GSTR-5 return was also Sunday. As part of a social media drive to improve compliance, CBIC also told businesses that “availing fraudulent input tax credit may get you in trouble."
CBIC has been on a drive against entities engaging in bogus invoices for input tax credit related irregularities, which has in recent months helped in boosting revenue collection.
It has also been extensively using data on e-way bills, information captured at toll booths about goods shipments and the information furnished in tax returns to identify mismatches in claims and detect cases of tax evasion. The increasing formalisation of the economy and surveillance of transactions in the economy through digital tools are helping the authorities to make tax administration more efficient and scale up tax collection.
