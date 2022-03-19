CBIC urges taxpayers to file February GST returns by Sunday

In a social media post, CBIC drew the attention of GST payers other than those who have signed up for a quarterly return filing scheme and urged them to file their monthly return form in GSTR 3B for February by Sunday. The authority also reminded non-resident GST payers that the due date for filing their GSTR-5 return was also Sunday. As part of a social media drive to improve compliance, CBIC also told businesses that “availing fraudulent input tax credit may get you in trouble."