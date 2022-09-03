Prosecution should not be launched indiscriminately against all the directors of a public limited company for tax evasion. Rather, it should be limited to those who oversaw day-to-day operations and took an active part in the offence or connived in it, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in instructions issued on Thursday.

These seek to sensitise officials about the serious repercussions of prosecution for the persons involved and cautions them to take decisions on a case-by-case basis weighing the nature and gravity of the alleged offence, extent of tax evaded and quality of evidence.

Prosecution should not be filed merely because a tax demand has been confirmed in the adjudication proceedings, CBIC said. Nor should prosecution be launched in cases of a technical nature, or where an additional claim of tax is based on a difference of opinion regarding the interpretation of law, CBIC said.

The evidence collected should be able to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the person had a guilty mind, knowledge of the offence, or had fraudulent intentions or criminal intent.

“It follows, therefore, that in the case of public limited companies, prosecution should not be launched indiscriminately against all the directors of the company but should be restricted to only persons who oversaw day-to-day operations of the company and have taken active part in committing the tax evasion etc. or had connived at it," CBIC said.

An email sent to the finance ministry spokesperson on Thursday night seeking comments for the story remained unanswered.

Experts explained that the guidelines stipulate that prosecution should normally be launched where the amount of tax evaded, or misuse of input tax credit or fraudulently obtained refund in relation to specified offences is more than ₹5 crore. But this monetary limit is not applicable in cases of habitual evaders and arrest cases.

“These guidelines have elucidated numerous practical scenarios related to procedural aspects of launching prosecution, arrests cases, withdrawal of prosecution, publication of names of persons convicted and compounding of offences that will pave the way for a good and simple tax," said Rajat Mohan, a partner at accounting firm AMRG Associates.