CBIC warns officials against filing random prosecutions2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 12:10 AM IST
- Prosecution should not be filed merely because a tax demand has been confirmed in the adjudication proceedings, CBIC said.
Listen to this article
Prosecution should not be launched indiscriminately against all the directors of a public limited company for tax evasion. Rather, it should be limited to those who oversaw day-to-day operations and took an active part in the offence or connived in it, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) said in instructions issued on Thursday.