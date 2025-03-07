Competition Commission staff can't invest in individual stocks to avert conflict
Summary
- However, investments in mutual funds, non-convertible bonds and non- convertible debentures, initial public offerings and in rights issues in respect of the shares already held by them are allowed.
NEW DELHI : Competition Commission of India (CCI) has proposed to prevent its employees from specified investments, including any direct or indirect investments in commodity derivatives and equity-related investments other than certain exceptions like mutual funds, to protect the integrity of its regulatory decisions.