Competition watchdog, IT ministry discuss joint oversight of digital economy

New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) and the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) on Thursday discussed a coordinated approach to regulating the digital economy, amid overlapping concerns of data privacy and competition in a technology-driven economy.

CCI said in a statement that its chairperson Ravneet Kaur and members held a meeting with the S. Krishnan, secretary to government in the ministry of electronics and information technology, to deliberate on issues relating to the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 and other matters such as its interface with competition law.

Officers from the CCI and MeitY also participated in the discussion.

The move signals a growing recognition that regulatory clarity and cooperation will be key in overseeing the functioning of new-age businesses. It comes at a time when some of the recent legislative efforts like ex-ante or forward-looking regulation of technology companies highlighted the need for coordination of the IT ministry and CCI.

Ex-ante regulation involves prescribing a code of conduct for large technology firms so that their market behaviour is aligned with competition principles.

While CCI enforces competition law and advocates fair competition in the market, the IT ministry frames and implements policies relating to IT, electronics, and the internet in matters including data protection, cybersecurity and promotion of electronics manufacturing. It also administers the Information Technology Act, 2000.

“In digital economies, data serves as the foundational resource driving innovation, efficiency, and value creation across sectors. However, the centrality of data also gives rise to competition and privacy concerns,” CCI stated.

What was discussed During the meeting, rapid growth of the digital sector and the emerging challenges around data protection, competition, and consumer welfare were discussed, the regulator said.

Presentations on provisions of DPDP Act, Competition Act, 2002 and CCI’s work in digital markets were made, CCI said, adding that the deliberations highlighted the shared commitment of the CCI and MeitY towards ensuring a transparent, competitive, and innovation-friendly digital ecosystem, while safeguarding the interests of consumers and businesses alike.

The move to coordinate regulatory response to market behaviour aims to avoid duplication and ensure smooth functioning of CCI and the IT ministry, keeping in mind the ease of doing business. CCI coordinates with other sectoral regulators and advises them when asked for on matters of competition.

Thursday’s meeting underscored the importance of a consultative regulatory approach between CCI and MeitY, to ensure harmony between data governance and competition principles in light of emerging technological trends, CCI stated.

Kaur reaffirmed CCI’s readiness to work closely with MeitY on areas of mutual interest, noting that constructive dialogue and regulatory coordination will help in fostering trust, innovation, and resilience in India’s digital economy, the statement said.

“The meeting concluded with the resolve to maintain regular interaction and consultation to address evolving issues and support India’s vision of a secure, competitive, and digitally empowered economy,” CCI stated.