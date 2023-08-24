CCI seeks public comments on settlement, commitment schemes2 min read 24 Aug 2023, 08:08 PM IST
The two schemes will offer settlements in cases, and accept commitments from businesses to change their behaviour in order to avoid an investigation, respectively
New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sought public comments on two schemes under which it will offer settlements in cases, and accept commitments from businesses to change their behaviour in order to avoid an investigation.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message