New Delhi: Competition Commission of India (CCI) has sought public comments on two schemes under which it will offer settlements in cases, and accept commitments from businesses to change their behaviour in order to avoid an investigation.

The government had earlier this year amended the Competition Act enabling CCI to offer these schemes. The move offers a great opportunity for businesses to give their views by 13 September on vital aspects of implementing both the schemes, including the way of determining the amount businesses have to pay to the government for a negotiated settlement in an anti-competitive practice case.

As per CCI’s announcement, the suggestions could cover the entire design of the schemes. In the case of settlement, it includes procedure of settlement, when it can be proposed by a business, how CCI will seek objections to settlement, factors to be considered while assessing settlement terms, way of deciding the settlement amount, nature and effect of the settlement order, and implementation and monitoring of the terms of settlement and their revocation.

The settlement amount computed by CCI will be final and any application seeking revision of the same will not be entertained by the Commission, said the draft settlement scheme. The parties have 15 days to accept the offer and 30 days from then to make the payment, failing which the settlement application will be rejected, said the draft scheme.

CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur had said in an interview to Mint published on 3 July that CCI would consult the public on these schemes and the transparent norms to be set will give them confidence in opting for these ground-breaking measures to reduce litigation.

Businesses and other parties can apply for settlements before CCI comes out with its final order after an investigation, while commitments to address regulatory concerns around anti-competitive behaviour has to be made prior to receipt of the investigation order.

The amendments notified in April this year say that CCI may agree to a negotiated settlement after taking into consideration the nature, gravity and impact of the contraventions. The amendments also said that CCI shall give an opportunity to the party concerned and others an opportunity to be heard while considering the settlement proposal.

The draft regulations are the first step towards implementing the settlements and commitments provisions in India, explained Neelambera Sandeepan, Partner at law firm Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys.

"The intent of creating a procedure for settlement is driven by the need to reduce litigation and to ensure quicker market correction," CCI said in its announcement seeking comments.

The settlement and commitment schemes are expected to help in achieving early behavioural change by the offending companies and quick market correction while reducing litigation.

As part of the amendments, the government also introduced higher penalty for cartels and greater leniency provisions, which are expected to go hand in hand in tackling cartels, which are by nature difficult to prove.

The amended competition law allows a higher penalty of 10% of global turnover of an erring company, up from 10% of domestic sales earlier. The amendments also provide for a 'leniency plus' scheme that aims at encouraging entities facing cartel investigations to disclose existence of other cartels.